Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Billion Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,065 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of McDonald’s worth $4,901,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $276.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

