Maple Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,197 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $126.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.56 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

