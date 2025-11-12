Honeywell International Inc. (HON) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on December 5th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 1.19 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a 5.3% increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Honeywell International has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $11.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.30. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

