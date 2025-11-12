Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,513,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,941,498,000 after buying an additional 4,077,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Weiss Ratings cut Broadcom from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

