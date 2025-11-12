Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.37 and traded as low as GBX 64. Foresight VCT shares last traded at GBX 64, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Foresight VCT Stock Down 2.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.11. The firm has a market cap of £192.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.04.

Foresight VCT (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight VCT had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 75.85%.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

