Bisichi (LON:BISI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 100.08 and traded as low as GBX 80.50. Bisichi shares last traded at GBX 89.70, with a volume of 9,108 shares trading hands.

Bisichi Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.79.

Bisichi (LON:BISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (9.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Bisichi had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

