M&G PLC Sells 131,992 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 131,992 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $157,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $235.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $672.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.71.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Stephens raised their price objective on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

