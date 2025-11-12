Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $358.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

BXSL opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 108.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. B. Riley started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,760 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.63 per share, with a total value of $100,128.80. Following the purchase, the insider owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at $563,677.21. This trade represents a 21.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXSL. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 168.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 3,359,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 216,835 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 184,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile



Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Stories

