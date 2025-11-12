BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 151,551 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 187.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 109,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,076,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 61.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

