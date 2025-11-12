BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and traded as low as $11.53. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 151,551 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum is a Buy in Q4 2025
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks With Rebound Potential This Earnings Season
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Amazon Is One of the Clearest Buys If the Market Dips Again
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.