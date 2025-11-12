SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. SiBone updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SiBone Stock Performance

SIBN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. SiBone has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $793.99 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIBN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered SiBone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SiBone and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiBone in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $52,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 258,352 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,625.28. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $176,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,382.40. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,009 shares of company stock worth $485,884. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiBone

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of SiBone in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SiBone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SiBone by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in SiBone in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SiBone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

