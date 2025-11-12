Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of LAR opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $665.43 million and a P/E ratio of -8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $3,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 7.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

