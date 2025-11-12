Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pareteum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0002. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.0001, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.
Pareteum Price Performance
Pareteum Company Profile
Pareteum Corporation, a cloud software communications platform company, provides communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers mobility, messaging, and connectivity and security services and applications. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a software-as-a-service (SaaS), PaaS, and/or infrastructure-as-a-service basis.
