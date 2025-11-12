Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 45,286 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 702.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 308,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 34.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 107,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $168,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.