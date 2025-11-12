Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and traded as low as $12.95. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 45,286 shares trading hands.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.7%
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
