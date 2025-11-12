M&G PLC Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

M&G PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85,538 shares during the quarter. M&G PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 45.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $374.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $372.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $395.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.