Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 106,999 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $40.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $33.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

