Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by IMA Advisory Services Inc.

IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.00 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $342.94 and a 200 day moving average of $348.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $620.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. This trade represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $8,164,561 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

