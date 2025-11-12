Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 207,367 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,367 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $50,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 13.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.5% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.0% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Up 0.0%

Twilio stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.