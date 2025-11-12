National Pension Service Sells 254,766 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

National Pension Service lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,049,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 254,766 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.5% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $627,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,746.75. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $74.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.