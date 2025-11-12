PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $39.99 Billion Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,293,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,011,670 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 25.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $39,985,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.89.

NYSE LLY opened at $987.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $999.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $809.69 and a 200-day moving average of $776.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $933.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

