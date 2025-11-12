SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,581 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 819.9% in the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 490,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,397,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $379.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

