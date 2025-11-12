FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Kelleher Financial Advisors

Kelleher Financial Advisors trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,994,848,000 after purchasing an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $495,041,000 after buying an additional 135,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,594,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $267.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (down previously from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.