Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 61.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,526 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,803 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

