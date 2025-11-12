Kelleher Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Kelleher Financial Advisors reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

