Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $621.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

