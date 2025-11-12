PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $289.78 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $289,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8%

ACN opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.10 and a 200 day moving average of $273.93. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 price target on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total transaction of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

