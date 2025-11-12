Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BNTX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioNTech from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $357,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in BioNTech by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 3,846.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 34.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 44.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 120,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 37,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

