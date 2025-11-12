Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 70.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.360-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

