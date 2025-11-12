Zacks Research Downgrades LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) to Hold

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of LeGrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded LeGrand from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LeGrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LeGrand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $30.43 on Monday. LeGrand has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. LeGrand had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LeGrand will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

