Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 11,956 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.5%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ARCC

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In other Ares Capital news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $265,070.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.