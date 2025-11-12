Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 267,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,455,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.