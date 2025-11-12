Wealth Quarterback LLC Grows Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 168.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 64,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

STWD opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $488.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

