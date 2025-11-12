Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (KYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 28th

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KYN stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.69.

Insider Activity

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, CFO Austin Colby Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,167 shares in the company, valued at $111,654.06. This trade represents a 37.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 38,550 shares of company stock worth $470,660.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 114,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

