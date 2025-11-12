BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Trading Down 0.2%

BSTZ opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

