Koppers Q3 EPS Estimate Decreased by Barrington Research

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.45. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of KOP opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Koppers has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.55 million, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $485.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 97,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 258.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Koppers by 95.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

