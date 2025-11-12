Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for V.F. Earnings

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report released on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. KGI Securities set a $14.50 target price on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. V.F. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 59.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 705.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

