Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on November 28th

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE OPY opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.66. The stock has a market cap of $734.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.44 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 17.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,559,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Oppenheimer by 864.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 581.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

