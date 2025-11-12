BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BDJ stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
