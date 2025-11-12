Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Q4 EPS Reduced by Roth Capital

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Monday, September 15th.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.78 million and a PE ratio of -12.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN news, Director Steven D. Gray purchased 16,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $235,170.16. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,000. This trade represents a 50.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zack David Arnold acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $76,340. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.