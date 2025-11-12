Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 4,151 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $PEY

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.