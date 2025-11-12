DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Nebius Group from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nebius Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Nebius Group Trading Down 7.0%

Institutional Trading of Nebius Group

Nebius Group stock opened at $102.22 on Wednesday. Nebius Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $462,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,046,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.