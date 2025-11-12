Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $538.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $500.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

