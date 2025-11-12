Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,477.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 416.1% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.