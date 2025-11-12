Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Zacks Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($14.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.