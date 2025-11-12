Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Chardan Capital

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 146.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PASG

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PASG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.51. 22,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,999. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $26.60.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by $0.20. On average, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Passage Bio

In related news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp acquired 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,283.17. Following the purchase, the insider owned 611,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,509.96. The trade was a 3.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,008 shares of company stock worth $223,726. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Passage Bio stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 9,311.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Passage Bio worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.