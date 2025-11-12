Chardan Capital Increases Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target to $21.00

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

Passage Bio stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.94. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $83,181.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 623,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,690.96. This represents a 1.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 32,008 shares of company stock worth $223,726. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Passage Bio stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 9,311.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.13% of Passage Bio worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

