Chardan Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Chardan Capital to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Passage Bio from $260.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Passage Bio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $83,181.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 623,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,690.96. This trade represents a 1.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have bought 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $223,726. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Passage Bio stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) by 9,311.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.13% of Passage Bio worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

