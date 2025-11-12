What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for TSE:WCN Q1 Earnings?

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $9.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$234.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$252.94. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$229.10 and a twelve month high of C$284.73.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.