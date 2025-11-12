BIP Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Shares of BIP opened at $35.79 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

