Q1 Earnings Estimate for Nkarta Issued By HC Wainwright

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03.
Nkarta Stock Performance
Shares of NKTX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Nkarta has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 35.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile
Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.
