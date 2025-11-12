Research Analysts Set Expectations for Crane NXT Q1 Earnings

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Crane NXT in a report released on Monday, November 10th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Crane NXT’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. Crane NXT has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crane NXT by 141.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.37%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

